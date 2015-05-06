(Repeats without changes to additional alert)

STOCKHOLM May 6 Measurement technology and software group Hexagon posted first-quarter core earnings below forecast on Wednesday and said like-for-like sales growth had slowed compared to a strong second half of last year.

Adjusted operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems, Intergraph as well as its own name, rose to 150 million euros ($168.4 million) from a year-ago 123 million to lag a mean forecast of 157 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Hexagon said like-for-like sales grew 5 percent year-on-year, compared with 9 percent in the fourth quarter, and 8 percent in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)