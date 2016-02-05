STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Measurement technology and software group Hexagon posted fourth-quarter operating profit above forecasts on Friday and said it was confident on sales growth ahead, despite global economic uncertainty.

Operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 198 million euros ($222 million) from a year-ago 174 million, above a mean forecast of 191 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Swedish group said like-for-like sales grew 3 percent year-on-year, compared with 6 percent in the third quarter and 2.5 percent seen in the Reuters poll.

Link to report: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)