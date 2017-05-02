STOCKHOLM May 2 Measurement technology and
software firm Hexagon posted first quarter core
earnings roughly matching market expectations on Tuesday and
said PPM, its division which relies most on the oil industry,
had had another weak quarter.
The Swedish group posted an operating profit, adjusted for
non-recurring items, of 175 million euro ($191 million), up from
161 million in the year-ago period, and ahead of a 172 million
euro forecast in a Reuters poll.
Like-for-like sales grew 3 percent in the quarter, in line
with analyst forecasts.
($1 = 0.9161 euros)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)