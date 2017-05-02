STOCKHOLM May 2 Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon posted first quarter core earnings roughly matching market expectations on Tuesday and said PPM, its division which relies most on the oil industry, had had another weak quarter.

The Swedish group posted an operating profit, adjusted for non-recurring items, of 175 million euro ($191 million), up from 161 million in the year-ago period, and ahead of a 172 million euro forecast in a Reuters poll.

Like-for-like sales grew 3 percent in the quarter, in line with analyst forecasts. ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)