STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon posted a third quarter core profit and like-for-like sales growth slightly below analyst forecasts on Friday, citing a challenging market in North America.
* Q3 operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 7 per cent to 179.8 MEUR (167.8)
* Q3 net sales increased by 5 per cent to 779.7 MEUR (742.3). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 2 per cent
* Reuters poll: Hexagon Q3 organic sales growth was seen at 3.2 percent, EBIT 183 million euros
* Hexagon shares are up 16 percent so far this year, compared to a 2 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index.
* Says saw a mixed market characterized by economic weakness
* Says while growth in China remained strong and the global manufacturing sector continued to accelerate, momentum in North America proved challenging
* North America is Hexagon's biggest region with 31 percent of group sales, just ahead of Western Europe
* Says as expected the power & energy related business experienced another weak quarter facing tough comparison numbers and a declining oil & gas sector
* Regionally, organic growth was 5 percent in EMEA, 5 percent in Asia and -4 percent in Americas. In EMEA, Western Europe recorded 4 percent organic growth
* Says the UK returned to solid growth after a weak second quarter following the brexit uncertainties
* Says as expected, Process, Power & Marine (PP&M) unit faced another weak quarter compared to last year's strong performance which was positively affected by a large software order from the shipbuilding industry. Organic growth for PP&M decreased by -10 percent.
* Says Americas faced a more challenging quarter due to weak demand in the infrastructure and oil & gas markets in north america
* Says the manufacturing sector however recorded strong organic growth in the region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
