STOCKHOLM Aug 7 Measurement technology group Hexagon posted second quarter core earnings just above expectations on Thursday and said growth had improved in Europe.

Adjusted operating earnings at the group, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to 140 million euros ($187 million) from a year-ago 132 million against a mean forecast of 138 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, market leader in a specialised sector straddling software and engineering hardware, said like-for-like growth in the quarter was 6 percent, higher than the 5 percent seen in the first quarter.

