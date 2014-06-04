STOCKHOLM, June 4 Measurement technology group
Hexagon said it did not expect to reach its financial
targets until 2016 as a slower than expected European
construction business, U.S. defence cutbacks and currency
headwinds had put it too far behind plan.
Sweden's Hexagon launched its current financial targets back
in 2011, aiming at sales of 3.5 billion euros and an operating
margin of 25 percent by the end of 2015.
"We may have a chance to reach our goals already in 2015,
but we would get a very strange discussion with the market given
where we were last year and where we aim, If we didn't delay it
by one year," Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen said.
"We thought that was the most pragmatic thing to do," he
told reporters in a conference call from Las Vegas, where the
group is holds a capital markets day in connection with a large
customer conference.
Hexagon had sales of just below 2.4 billion euros in its
Measurement Technologies business last year with an operating
margin of 22.1 percent.
The company, a market leader in a specialised sector
straddling software and engineering hardware, has gone from a 2
billion to a 72 billion crown market capitalization in the past
fifteen years on the back of strong organic growth and a long
string of acquisitions.
Rollen said recent high acquisition activity was expected to
continue going forward.
"We feel we have lots of gunpowder in our balance sheet, and
we find quite a few acquisition opportunities," he said.
Rollen also gave an update on the demand so far in the
second quarter, saying the Americas had been the strongest
region, while Europe, the Midle East and Africa had seen a
continued recovery. However, Chinese construction sector had
been slightly softer.
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)