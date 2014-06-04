STOCKHOLM, June 4 Measurement technology group Hexagon said it did not expect to reach its financial targets until 2016 as a slower than expected European construction business, U.S. defence cutbacks and currency headwinds had put it too far behind plan.

Sweden's Hexagon launched its current financial targets back in 2011, aiming at sales of 3.5 billion euros and an operating margin of 25 percent by the end of 2015.

"We may have a chance to reach our goals already in 2015, but we would get a very strange discussion with the market given where we were last year and where we aim, If we didn't delay it by one year," Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen said.

"We thought that was the most pragmatic thing to do," he told reporters in a conference call from Las Vegas, where the group is holds a capital markets day in connection with a large customer conference.

Hexagon had sales of just below 2.4 billion euros in its Measurement Technologies business last year with an operating margin of 22.1 percent.

The company, a market leader in a specialised sector straddling software and engineering hardware, has gone from a 2 billion to a 72 billion crown market capitalization in the past fifteen years on the back of strong organic growth and a long string of acquisitions.

Rollen said recent high acquisition activity was expected to continue going forward.

"We feel we have lots of gunpowder in our balance sheet, and we find quite a few acquisition opportunities," he said.

Rollen also gave an update on the demand so far in the second quarter, saying the Americas had been the strongest region, while Europe, the Midle East and Africa had seen a continued recovery. However, Chinese construction sector had been slightly softer. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)