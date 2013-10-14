BRIEF-Zall says it expects Wuhan Zall Heng to be recognised as JV of group
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
* Hexagon offers 28 Norwegian crowns a share or $152 mln
* Veripos shares closed at 23 crowns on Friday
* Veripos sells hardware, services to offshore oil industry (Adds detail, background, quotes)
STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 Measurement technology group Hexagon bid 910 million crowns ($152 million) on Monday for Norway's Veripos, a maker of positioning system hardware for offshore oil companies.
Sweden's Hexagon, the market leader in a specialised sector straddling software and engineering hardware, said in a statement it would offer 28 Norwegian crowns per share in Veripos, whose businesses include seismic exploration.
"It is a good strategic fit between Hexagon and Veripos where Hexagon will provide state of the art, positioning technology to Veripos as well as future growth via Hexagon's onshore markets," Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen said.
"Veripos has, in turn, built up a strong position in the offshore market and has world class infrastructure that Hexagon can leverage on immediately after an acquisition rather than building such infrastructure in-house."
Hexagon, whose brands include Leica Geosystems as well as selling under its own name, said the offer represented a premium of 44 percent to Veripos volume weighted average stock price during the three months to Oct. 11.
Shares in Veripos closed at 23 crowns on Friday.
Hexagon said it had contacted the board of the Norwegian company about a bid late last month and that it had concluded due diligence scrutiny on Saturday. ($1 = 5.9957 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Louise Ireland)
March 28 The Kansas Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) even though the measure faces a likely veto by Republican Governor Sam Brownback.
* FY loss for year attributable to owners of company HK$942 million versus profit of HK$ 713.1 million