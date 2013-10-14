BRIEF-Zall says it expects Wuhan Zall Heng to be recognised as JV of group
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
STOCKHOLM Oct 14 Measurement technology group Hexagon said on Monday it would make an offer of 28 Norwegian crowns ($4.67) per share for Oslo-listed positioning solutions maker Veripos.
The bid implied an enterprise value for the Norwegian firm of 910 million crowns, a Hexagon spokesman said.
Sweden's Hexagon said in a statement the offer represented a premium of 44 percent in relation to Veripos volume weighted average stock price during the three months through Oct. 11.
Veripos shares closed at 23 crowns on Friday. ($1 = 5.9957 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
March 28 The Kansas Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) even though the measure faces a likely veto by Republican Governor Sam Brownback.
* FY loss for year attributable to owners of company HK$942 million versus profit of HK$ 713.1 million