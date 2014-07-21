BRIEF-TV18 Broadcast says tepid ad-industry environment dragged revenues in qtr
* Says in the quarter, tepid ad-industry environment dragged revenues, especially in regional markets
STOCKHOLM, July 21 Hexagon : * Acquires Vero Software * Says Vero Software will be fully consolidated as of August and will positively contribute to Hexagon's earnings. The company's turnover for 2013 amounted to approximately 80 million EUR
* Says in the quarter, tepid ad-industry environment dragged revenues, especially in regional markets
April 19 Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co Ltd :