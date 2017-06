MUMBAI Nov 15 Software services firm Hexaware Technologies said on Tuesday it has won a new five-year-contract with estimated revenue of $250 million.

The contract, starting January 2012, is with an existing client from UK and has a potential of incremental business worth $60 million, the company, in which General Atlantic owns a 14.9 percent stake, said in a statement.

Last month, the firm reported a 54 percent rise in consolidated net profit for Sept-quarter, beating estimates, and revised revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and year on back of continuing growth momentum. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)