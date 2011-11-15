(Adds details, background, quote, shares)

MUMBAI Nov 15 Software services firm Hexaware Technologies, in which General Atlantic owns 14.9 percent stake, said on Tuesday it has won its largest contract yet, expected to generate a revenue of $250 million.

The five-year-contract, starting January 2012, is with an existing client from the U.K. and includes a potential incremental business worth $60 million, the company said in a statement.

"This would involve 800 people at peak and our engagement will be in Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific," Atul Nishar, chairman, told reporters.

Last month, it had beat estimates with a 54 percent rise in consolidated net profit for Sept-quarter.

It had also raised its annual revenue guidance for calendar year 2011 for the third time to a minimum of $306 million . In July, it had raised its annual revenue outlook to a minimum of $302 million.

At 1:21 p.m., shares in Hexaware, valued $507 million by the market, were down 0.35 percent at 86.20 rupees, in a choppy Mumbai market. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)