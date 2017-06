Reuters Market Eye - Hexaware Technologies (HEXT.NS) gains 1.3 percent after posting a better-than expected 64 percent surge in March quarter earnings.

* The company also says expects improving revenues and profits in the second quarter and year ahead. "This track record of achieving balanced revenue and profitability growth will continue as evidenced through our medium term outlook," the company says in a statement.

