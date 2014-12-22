Dec 22 Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Ciwen Media for 2.41 billion yuan ($387.38 million) via asset swap, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on December 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wec1yg ; bit.ly/1vgz9N6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)