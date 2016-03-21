March 21 Chemicals maker Synthomer Plc
said it would buy U.S.-based HEXION Performance Adhesives &
Coatings for $226 million, to grow its presence in the United
States and Asia.
Synthomer, which supplies speciality emulsion polymers used
in construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves, said it would
fund the deal using both existing cash resources and additional
credit facilities.
The acquisition, which is expected to complete this summer,
will also add to Synthomer's presence in the performance
adhesives and coatings market, it said in a statement.
Synthomer said it expected to achieve about $12 million of
annualised synergies by end 2018, with $21 million of estimated
costs.
