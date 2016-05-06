BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Hey-Song:
* Says the company to dissolve a Suzhou-based food subsidiary
* Says the company to dissolve subsidiaries Hey Song(Samoa) Holding Co.,Ltd. and Hey Song(Samoa) Investment Co.,Ltd. after the Suzhou-based food subsidiary is dissolved
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymh8
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)