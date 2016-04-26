BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
NAIROBI, April 26 Kenya's HF Group saw a 47 percent jump in first-quarter pretax profit to 470.5 million shillings ($4.65 million), the housing financier said on Tuesday.
The firm, which also runs a property development arm, said it was helped by a rise in net interest income to 1 billion shillings from 782.5 million a year earlier.
($1 = 101.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO