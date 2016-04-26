NAIROBI, April 26 Kenya's HF Group saw a 47 percent jump in first-quarter pretax profit to 470.5 million shillings ($4.65 million), the housing financier said on Tuesday.

The firm, which also runs a property development arm, said it was helped by a rise in net interest income to 1 billion shillings from 782.5 million a year earlier.

($1 = 101.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)