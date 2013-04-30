WASHINGTON, April 30 The phony tweet from the
Associated Press' hacked Twitter account, which sparked a
short-lived panic in the stock market a week ago by saying that
President Barack Obama was injured in two explosions at the
White House, underscored the need to look at regulating
automated trading, the top U.S. derivatives regulator said on
Tuesday.
"I think that we do need to finalize a concept release that
we've been working on for many moons here at the CFTC,"
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler told
a public meeting of the agency on Tuesday.
Hackers took control of the AP's Twitter account on April 23
and sent a false tweet about explosions in the White House that
briefly wiped out $136.5 billion of the S&P 500 index's value
before markets recovered.
People in the market blamed automated trading for the wild
swings.
The CFTC first announced it would come out with a concept
release on high-frequency trading and other market structure
issues last year.
But last week's events had reminded Gensler of the urgency
of the report, he said.
Gensler said he hoped to put the concept release out in the
next month or two, adding that the CFTC would seek public
comments on it. A concept release constitutes the first
tentative step toward possible rulemaking.