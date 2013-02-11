* Biggest shareholder, Wallenberg foundation make joint
offer
* Shares climb
STOCKHOLM Feb 11 A foundation managing assets
belonging to the Wallenberg business family and a minority owner
bid for leading metals powder firm Hoganas on Monday in a deal
valued at 11.2 billion crowns ($1.74 billion) that will see the
firm go private.
Foundation Asset Management, which manages assets owned by
three Wallenberg foundations, is joining Hoganas's current
minority owner, Lindengruppen, to pay 320 crowns per share in
cash for the world's biggest producer of iron and metals
powders.
"Lindengruppen's ambition is to develop the businesses we
own in a private context," said Lindengruppen chairman Jenny
Linden Urnes.
Hoganas' board said they would make a recommendation on the
offer no later than two weeks before the expiry of the
acceptance period on April 12
The offer represented a premium of 30.5 percent to the
volume-weighted average price of Hoganas shares over the last
three months and a 16.8 percent premium to Hoganas' closing
price on Friday last week.
Hoganas rose nearly 17 percent to the offer price.
The bidding group said it had bought investment firm
Industrivarden out of Hoganas and controlled 34.4
percent of the company's stock and 47.9 percent of votes.
Lindengruppen had 21.8 percent of Hoganas before the bid.
Hoganas is a big supplier to the auto industry and had sales
of 5.2 billion crowns in the nine months to the end of September
2012.
Lindengruppen and FAM said the offer would be financed by
Lindengruppen equity and bank debt.
($1 = 6.4209 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Veronica Ek and Simon Johnson, Editing by Patrick
Lannin)