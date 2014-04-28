BRIEF-Jordan Commercial Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 profit 1.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
April 28 HgCapital:
* Re-invests in Visma in NOK 21 billion (£2.1 billion) deal with KKR and Cinven
* HgCapital will invest £405 mln for a 31 pct stake in Visma, valuing business at a total enterprise value of NOK 21 billion (£2.1 billion)
* Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approval
* HgCapital will be a co-lead investor in new transaction structure, as manager of its HgCapital 7 fund and trust, alongside KKR and Cinven, who will each hold 31%
* Q1 net profit 7.5 million dinars versus 5 million dinars year ago