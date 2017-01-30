Jan 30 London-based private equity firm
HgCapital Trust Plc has agreed to sell Zenith, a British
vehicle leasing business, to peer Bridgepoint in a deal valued
at 750 million pounds ($942.08 million), its manager HgCapital
said on Monday.
The sale delivers a 2.9 times investment multiple and a 46
percent gross internal rate of return over the investment
period, HgCapital said in a statement.
On completion of the deal, the trust would realise cash
proceeds of about 59 million pounds, an uplift of 15.4 million
pounds, or about 35 percent, on the carrying value of the asset
as at Nov. 30, 2016.
Headquartered in Leeds, Zenith has over 500 employees and
operates a fleet of about 85,000 vehicles.
($1 = 0.7961 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)