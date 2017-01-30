(Adds details from Bridgepoint statement)
Jan 30 London-based private equity firm
HgCapital Trust Plc has agreed to sell Zenith, a British
vehicle leasing business, to peer Bridgepoint in a deal valued
at 750 million pounds ($942.08 million), its manager HgCapital
said on Monday.
The sale delivers a 2.9 times investment multiple and a 46
percent gross internal rate of return over the investment
period, HgCapital said in a statement.
Leeds-headquartered Zenith has over 500 employees and
operates a fleet of about 85,000 vehicles. Its services include
funding company cars and commercial vehicles, and providing
outsourced fleet management services.
HgCapital Trust would realise cash proceeds of about 59
million pounds from the deal, an uplift of 15.4 million pounds,
or about 35 percent, on the carrying value of the asset as of
Nov. 30, 2016.
HgCapital Trust initially invested in Zenith in February
2014 and merged it with Leasedrive, a company it already owned,
to achieve economies of scale.
Zenith, whose customers have included pub firm Greene King
, grocer Asda and financial firm Santander
, delivered strong double-digit revenue and core
earnings growth over the past year, the trust said on Monday.
"We believe that (Zenith) can continue its impressive growth
trajectory through its continued focus on customer service,
technology and targeted acquisition activity," said Emma
Watford, Bridgepoint's head of business services sector team.
HSBC, RBS and Lloyds will provide debt financing for the
transaction, Bridgepoint said separately.
HgCapital's advisers on the sale were Evercore, Deloitte,
OC&C, KPMG, Weil Gotshal & Manges and Sidley Austin. HSBC &
Investec, White & Case, LEK, Deloitte, ERM and EY advised
Bridgepoint.
($1 = 0.7961 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)