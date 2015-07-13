SEOUL, July 13 South Korea's stock exchange is investigating possible insider trading in the stock of Hanwha Galleria Timeworld, which rose sharply before the company was awarded a rare duty free store licence, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Shares in Hanwha Galleria Timeworld rose by the daily limit of 30 percent on Friday, before the customs agency announced it was one of two winners for licenses to operate duty free shops in downtown Seoul.

The Yonhap cited an unnamed official in charge of market oversight. A Hanwha Galleria spokesman told Reuters the company would cooperate with any investigation.

A Korea Exchange spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Miral Fahmy)