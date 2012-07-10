* Expects Q1 loss/shr $0.16-$0.17
* Sees sales of about $490 mln
* Cuts FY13 EPS outlook to $0.90-$1.05
* Shares fall 22 pct in after-market trade
July 10 Hhgregg forecast a
wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter and cut its
full-year outlook, as it grapples with higher costs and
shrinking demand for electronics.
Shares of the appliance and electronics chain fell 22
percent after the bell. They closed at $11.54 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Hhgregg has been ramping up advertising to drive sales of
appliances, moving away from its video category, which includes
TVs and Blu-ray disc players.
Shares of larger rival Best Buy Co Inc's were also
down 5 percent in after-market trading.
Prices of televisions have fallen, while labor and material
costs in China have increased, eating into the retailer's
margins.
Online retailers, such as Amazon.com Inc, have also
been taking market share from traditional brick and mortar
retailers.
The company forecast a net loss of 16 cents to 17 cents per
share for the first quarter. Hhgregg expects net sales of about
$490 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 4 cents on
revenue of $509.19 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Our sales results for the quarter are an indicator of the
difficulty in the current retail environment, and more
specifically the embedded volatility in the video industry,"
Chief Executive Dennis May said in a statement.
The Indianapolis-based company cut its full-year profit
outlook to 90 cents per share to $1.05 per share, from its
previous outlook of $1.12 per share to $1.27 per share.
The company expects sales for the year to increase about 3-6
percent. It had earlier expected growth of 9 percent to 12
percent.