* Expects Q1 loss/shr $0.16-$0.17

* Sees sales of about $490 mln

* Cuts FY13 EPS outlook to $0.90-$1.05

* Shares fall 22 pct in after-market trade

July 10 Hhgregg forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter and cut its full-year outlook, as it grapples with higher costs and shrinking demand for electronics.

Shares of the appliance and electronics chain fell 22 percent after the bell. They closed at $11.54 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Hhgregg has been ramping up advertising to drive sales of appliances, moving away from its video category, which includes TVs and Blu-ray disc players.

Shares of larger rival Best Buy Co Inc's were also down 5 percent in after-market trading.

Prices of televisions have fallen, while labor and material costs in China have increased, eating into the retailer's margins.

Online retailers, such as Amazon.com Inc, have also been taking market share from traditional brick and mortar retailers.

The company forecast a net loss of 16 cents to 17 cents per share for the first quarter. Hhgregg expects net sales of about $490 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 4 cents on revenue of $509.19 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our sales results for the quarter are an indicator of the difficulty in the current retail environment, and more specifically the embedded volatility in the video industry," Chief Executive Dennis May said in a statement.

The Indianapolis-based company cut its full-year profit outlook to 90 cents per share to $1.05 per share, from its previous outlook of $1.12 per share to $1.27 per share.

The company expects sales for the year to increase about 3-6 percent. It had earlier expected growth of 9 percent to 12 percent.