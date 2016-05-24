May 24 Henan Splendor Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says the co adjusts issue price to 14.86 yuan per share from 14.89 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 68.6 million shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c3BR9A

