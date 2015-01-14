Jan 14 Hi Media SA :

* Acquires Admoove, a French location-based mobile advertising company

* Announced the acquisition of 100% of capital of Admoove

* Transaction involves an initial cash payment of 2 million euros ($2.4 million), plus a possible earn-out depending on company's performance over next few years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8475 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)