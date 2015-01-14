BRIEF-Gold Pacific raises 3 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 3 billion won in private placement of 804,362 shares of the company
Jan 14 Hi Media SA :
* Acquires Admoove, a French location-based mobile advertising company
* Announced the acquisition of 100% of capital of Admoove
* Transaction involves an initial cash payment of 2 million euros ($2.4 million), plus a possible earn-out depending on company's performance over next few years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8475 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 11 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday named a new head of marketing for its mobile business as part of a long-delayed executive reshuffle.