SINGAPORE Dec 22 Singapore electronics firm Hi-P International said on Thursday it has reached a resolution with around 200 Chinese workers who recently went on strike over a planned plant relocation.

Earlier this month, workers at Hi-P's factory in Jinqiao in the eastern Yangtze River Delta, a major industrial region close to Shanghai, laid down their tools for a week.

The workers also lodged petitions demanding compensation and scuffled with police after blocking the shipment of heavy equipment.

Hi-P, which makes electronics products for Apple and BlackBerry maker Research in Motion, said in a statement it has offered a relocation package of two months' salary to all affected workers.

The Singapore firm also said it has arranged daily transportation to the new plant in Nanhui. Workers who were unable to move to Nanhui have been offered jobs at other Hi-P facilities in the Jinqiao area.

Hi-P does not expect the incident to have any material impact on its fourth quarter 2011 financial results. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)