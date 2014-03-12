BRIEF-Camsing International's unit announces cooperation with Blizzard Entertainment International
* Unit entered into a merchandise license agreement with Blizzard Entertainment International
March 12 Shanghai Hi-Tech Control System Co Ltd
* Says unit signs wind power generator components supply contract worth 104 million yuan ($16.94 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nuq57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1402 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unit entered into a merchandise license agreement with Blizzard Entertainment International
* Refers to the article entitled "Iris Corp Ropes In Strategic Partner" appeared in the edge financial daily on 17 april 2017