BRIEF-Tande's Q1 contract sales down 61.8 pct y/y at 675.2 mln yuan
* Says Q1 contract sales down 61.8 percent y/y at 675.2 million yuan ($98.07 million)
July 22 Chengdu Hi-Tech Development Co Ltd
* Says gets government approval to issue 92 million shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ub28GO
* Delinquency rate 1.21 percent at March end versus 1.23 percent at February end