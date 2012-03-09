* Q4 EPS $0.59 vs est $0.56
* Q4 rev $190.7 mln vs est $192.5 mln
* Sees FY13 EPS at $2.35-$2.55 vs est $2.47
March 9 Sportswear and shoes retailer
Hibbett Sports Inc posted a quarterly profit above Wall
Street expectations for the sixth time in a row, helped by
improved gross margins.
Net income for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 was $15.8
million, or 59 cents a share, compared with $12.5 million, or 44
cents a share, a year ago.
Hibbett, which sells sporting goods, apparel and footwear
under several well-known labels like Nike, Adidas AG
, Reebok and Under Armour Inc, said revenue
rose 10 percent to $190.7 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 56
cents a share, on revenue of $192.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margins rose to 35.7 percent from 34.9 percent last
year.
For 2012, the company expects to earn $2.35 to $2.55 per
share, while analysts were expecting $2.47 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based Hibbett closed at $51.64
on Thursday on the Nasdaq.