* Raises slightly more than target
* Aims to tap recovery in Irish property market
* Ireland due to leave bailout this week
DUBLIN, Dec 11 Ireland's Hibernia REIT
raised 365 million euros ($503 million)in an initial public
offering to become the second real estate investment trust
(REIT) to launch in the country this year as its property market
stabilises.
Following Green REIT onto the market, Hibernia
raised slightly more than its targeted 350 million euros,
planning to build a portfolio of mainly commercial property -
principally Dublin office space.
"We believe a unique opportunity exists in Ireland to build
an attractive property investment portfolio in light of current
property values, the supply of assets on the market and the
outlook for rents," Chief Executive Kevin Nowlan said in a
statement.
Ireland's government made legislative changes this year to
permit the setting up of REITs, which allow investors to own
property via a company rather than being direct landlords and
are an important feature of the British property market.
The country has finally begun to eke out a measure of
economic growth and will leave its 85 billion euro bailout this
week, leading the way among indebted euro zone states in a
much-needed success story for Brussels and austerity policies.
Irish commercial property prices are beginning to stabilise
from falls of around 65 percent after the bursting of a
credit-fuelled real estate bubble wreaked havoc on the country's
banks and pushed the country into the EU/IMF bailout.
Hibernia is aiming to provide annual shareholder returns of
10-15 percent.
"This will bring further investment capital to the Irish
property market and will also provide increased choice for
investors," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement.