LONDON Feb 12 Hibu PLC : * Qtrly group revenue of £314M decreased by 14% * Digital services revenues grew by 31% to £45M * Digital directories revenue fell by 7% to £69M * Profit after tax increased by £2M to £19M * Constructive discussions on capital structure continue * Hope to reach agreement on a new capital structure for the group in the near

future * No material change to the trading outlook for the current financial year

since the market update in September