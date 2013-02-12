BRIEF-Skyworth Digital to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 8
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 7
LONDON Feb 12 Hibu PLC : * Qtrly group revenue of £314M decreased by 14% * Digital services revenues grew by 31% to £45M * Digital directories revenue fell by 7% to £69M * Profit after tax increased by £2M to £19M * Constructive discussions on capital structure continue * Hope to reach agreement on a new capital structure for the group in the near
future * No material change to the trading outlook for the current financial year
since the market update in September * Source text
(Company corrects effective date to June 28 from June 29 in the May 23 item) June 2 Lifull Co Ltd * Says it will change name to LIFULL Co., Ltd. on June 28 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/joDq0c Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)