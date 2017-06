LONDON Oct 29 Hibu PLC : * Lending group cocom has unanimously agreed to support the waivers, subject to

credit committee approval. * No payments are expected to be made to any term loan lender under facilities

agreements dated November 30 2009 * Received correspondence from some members of 2006 lenders that they may seek

to launch litigious actions * This May include a petition for the winding-up of the relevant borrowing

entities