BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
Oct 17 Hibu PLC : * Group continues to make steady progress on implementation of financial
restructuring * Chairman, CEO will stand down following completion of the financial
restructuring * Alfred Mockett to be appointed as chairman of the board of the newly
restructured lender-owned group * Tony bates will continue as chief financial officer in newly restructured
group * Trading continues broadly in line with the trends for FY 2014 announced on 25
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.