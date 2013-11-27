Nov 27 Hibu PLC :
* Appointed certain partners of deloitte Llp to act as
administrators to Hibu Plc only for restructuring
* Restructuring will involve co's operations being moved from
Hibu Plc to new holding company controlled by co's lenders
* Administrators will shortly write to shareholders with
intention to adjourn general meeting scheduled for December 4
* Listing of the Hibu plc's shares is expected to be cancelled
with effect from 08:00 on 28 November 2013
