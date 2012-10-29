Oct 29 British Yellow Pages publisher Hibu Plc said it reached a deal with lenders accounting for 537.3 million pounds ($860.97 million) of debt as part of a 2009 agreement, under which the company would not have to make payments until it completes restructuring its balance sheet.

Hibu, which is struggling with huge debt and a declining core business, also said it does not expect to make payments to any lenders under a 2006 agreement, other than certain payments related to amendments sought from those lenders.

However, it said it had received correspondence from a few 2006 lenders seeking to take legal action to recover amounts of up to about 65 million pounds due to them.

This may include a petition for the winding-up of relevant borrowing entities, Hibu said in a statement on Monday.

"Hibu intends to deal with any amounts due under the 2006 facility as part of the overall restructuring process and does not believe that any legal action by any 2006 lender to recover such amounts has merit or should delay or significantly impede the broader restructuring process," Hibu said.

Last week, Hibu said it would suspend loan payments until it restructured its balance sheet.

The waiver of payments would require the approval of lenders holding two-thirds of the debt under the 2009 facilities agreement and those under the 2006 agreement, Hibu said.

The directories publisher had net debt of 2.18 billion pounds ($3.49 billion) as of July 25 and cash of 134.6 million pounds as of March 31.

Shares in the company, which have lost more than 90 percent of their value since the beginning of the year, closed at 0.33 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.