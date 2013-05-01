BRIEF-Guangdong Sunwill Precising Plastic scraps acquisition, in JV deal with partner
May 31 Guangdong Sunwill Precising Plastic Co Ltd
LONDON May 1 HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd : * has completed the acquisition of a 50% equity and loan note interest in the Tameside General Hospital PFI Project from Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty plc for £16.0m.
May 31 Guangdong Sunwill Precising Plastic Co Ltd
* Says revision of marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from 1st June, 2017