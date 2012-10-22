BRIEF-JKG Land says unit entered into separate sale and purchase agreements
* Unit JKG Central Park Sdn on 5 June 2017 entered into separate sale and purchase agreements
LONDON Oct 22 HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd : * Acquisition of an investment in the Fife Schools 2 PPP Project for £3.9m * Group has acquired a 30% equity and loan note interest in the Fife Schools 2 PPP from Miller Emblem Investments Ltd.
* Unit JKG Central Park Sdn on 5 June 2017 entered into separate sale and purchase agreements
* Provides test of Western appetite for Russian assets (Adds detail, context)