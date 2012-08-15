(Corrects throughout to clarify the company priced its common
units and not shares)
Aug 15 Hi-Crush Partners LP priced its initial
public offering of 11.25 million units at $17 each, below its
expected price range, according to an underwriter.
Hi-Crush Partners, which provides proppant sand material for
fracking, had said last week it was expecting to sell its common
units at between $19 and $21 apiece.
The company, which counts units of Halliburton Co
and Baker Hughes Inc as its customers, had filed with
U.S. regulators last month to raise up to $200 million.
Hi-Crush Partners is expected to start trading on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HCLP."
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane and M.D. Golan)