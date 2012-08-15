(Corrects throughout to clarify the company priced its common units and not shares)

Aug 15 Hi-Crush Partners LP priced its initial public offering of 11.25 million units at $17 each, below its expected price range, according to an underwriter.

Hi-Crush Partners, which provides proppant sand material for fracking, had said last week it was expecting to sell its common units at between $19 and $21 apiece.

The company, which counts units of Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc as its customers, had filed with U.S. regulators last month to raise up to $200 million.

Hi-Crush Partners is expected to start trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HCLP." (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and M.D. Golan)