WRAPUP 1-Trump says Arab leaders warned him Qatar financed radicalism
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Releads with Trump)
Aug 16 Units of Hi-Crush Partners LP, which makes proppants used in hydraulic fracturing, opened at their initial public offering price of $17.
The company, which caters to oilfield service providers Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc, priced its IPO of 11.25 million units below its expected price range on Wednesday.
Hi Crush units were up 6 percent in early trading at $18.08 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Releads with Trump)
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.