Aug 16 Units of Hi-Crush Partners LP, which makes proppants used in hydraulic fracturing, opened at their initial public offering price of $17.

The company, which caters to oilfield service providers Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc, priced its IPO of 11.25 million units below its expected price range on Wednesday.

Hi Crush units were up 6 percent in early trading at $18.08 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.