Aug 16 Units of Hi-Crush Partners LP,
which makes proppants used in hydraulic fracturing, closed up 18
percent in their market debut on Thursday as investors bet on
the growing demand from the oil and gas industry.
The boom in shale drilling has led to high demand for
fracking materials such as guar gum and proppants. However, this
had led to shortages as proppant makers cannot keep up with
rising demand.
Hi-Crush, like several companies that went public in recent
weeks, had to price at the low-end of its expected price range
to attract investors in a faltering IPO market.
"Underwriters have hurt a lot of people with some of the
deals this year and it's refreshing to see a fair-priced range,"
senior managing partner of IPO Boutique, Scott Sweet said.
Hi-Crush, which caters to oilfield service providers
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc, opted for a
limited partnership structure which is favored by investors as
it distributes most of its profit.
"Investors are starved for limited partnerships that pay
high returns," Francis Gaskins, editor of IPOdesktop.com.
Hi-Crush operates a processing facility in Wyeville,
Wisconsin with an annual capacity of 1.6 million tons per year.
For 2012, a majority of this capacity is contracted, Hi-Crush
said in a regulatory filing.
The company had pro forma cash and cash equivalents of $3.9
million as of March 31.
"If they want to acquire anything, they have both cash and
stock now. They are on a fast-growth trajectory," Gaskins added.
The company's units closed at $20 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.