LONDON/ZURICH Jan 27 Banks and regulators
are powerless to find more than a fraction of the assets
belonging to sanctioned regimes like Syria -- even though they
are right under their noses, say top finance officials and
campaigners.
Experts charged with spotting undesirable assets and clients
have to pit their wits against lawyers adept at exploiting the
culture of client privacy in western financial centres, who have
set up complicated networks of organisations, offshore trusts
and legal loopholes.
This means that while European and U.S. governments have
named dozens of individuals and entities with links to
sanctioned regimes whose assets should be frozen, they can only
ever get at a small amount of the money.
"Our current arrangements for the creation of trusts and the
setting up of companies anonymously have created an environment
which is permitting kleptocrats to move their loot around (and
commit) tax evasion on a monstrous scale," said Anthea Lawson,
head of the Banks and Corruption Campaign at Global Witness, a
non-government organisation which campaigns against money
laundering and corruption.
Those determined to hide money have numerous devices at
their disposal: for example it is possible to establish an
offshore company which belongs to an offshore trust behind which
may be another trust, all spread across multiple jurisdictions
and set up by an associate of a person on a sanctions list.
"It is so easy for extended families or powerful people with
tame lawyers to set up fronts which make it immensely difficult
to find (them) out," said John Christensen, former economic
adviser to the government of Jersey, a British offshore
financial centre, who now runs pressure group Tax Justice
Network.
An added complication, bankers say, is the shifting status
of individuals and regimes which in many cases established
banking relationships before subsequently finding themselves on
official blacklists after the onset of the "Arab Spring" revolts
around the Middle East.
One London-based wealth manager running money for super rich
international clients said he had sought unsuccessfully to pitch
for business to the former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi when
doing so was still legal.
SEEKING ASSAD'S MILLIONS
British Treasury officials have circulated a list of 86
members belonging to the regime of Syria's Bashar Al Assad whose
assets should be frozen if found.
It includes members of the Al Assad family, government
officials, military figures and businessmen, as well as 30
entities including state bodies it says are "directly involved
in repression" such as the Political Security and Military
Intelligence Directorates.
Commercial ventures like phone operator Syriatel, controlled
by Assad cousin Rami Makhlouf, are also named. Syriatel supports
the regime by paying 50 percent of profits to the Syrian
government, the UK government document states.
Most of the their assets have yet to be found.
"Swiss banks have only frozen 50 million Swiss francs, which
we believe is a ridiculous amount compared to what people,
entities close to the regime hold in Swiss accounts," said a
source close to the Syrian opposition who asked not to be named
because they are not authorised to speak publically.
Moreover, many regime figures were already holding large
sums of money outside the country and had little difficulty in
shifting it away from prying eyes before sanctions kicked in.
"It is hard to enforce sanctions because there are a lot of
people acting as frontmen for the top ranks of the Syrian
regime," said Nadim Houry, Beirut-based deputy director of the
Middle East and North Africa division at Human Rights Watch.
Wealthy Syrians had already settled much of their money
outside of the country, he added, given the limitations of the
Syrian banking system which is still under-developed.
DUE DILIGENCE
Britain's financial watchdog, the Financial Services
Authority, last year found in a study that "three quarters of
the banks in its sample failed to take adequate measures to
establish the legitimacy of the source of wealth and source of
funds to be used in the business relationship."
And the Swiss financial regulator FINMA identified control
problems at four banks following an audit of accounts held by
politicians from unstable countries, triggered by the freezing
of assets of ousted North African leaders.
Nonetheless, bankers insist it has become harder to hide
money behind complexity as regulators and compliance departments
up their game.
This view is shared by the Financial Action Task
Force,(FATF), a Paris-based inter-governmental body set up to
combat money laundering and terrorist financing.
"It is fair to say we are not fighting a losing battle ...
It has become harder and harder for criminals and corrupt
dictators to hide their money," said a source at the FATF who
spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
But a senior compliance executive based in London at a
global banking group said that while banks are challenging more
clients or assets that decision was still a judgment call rather
than "an exact science".
It was unlikely, the person said, that anything close to a
majority of the illegitimate money coming through the western
banking system was spotted by due diligence staff.
"When you look at the billions spent by the industry on due
diligence ... (and) when you look at how little money is
recovered and repatriated, how many convictions there are, it is
a very poor rate," the person said.
UNSOPHISTICATED SANCTIONS
Meanwhile the picture is further muddied by challenges to
the sanctions lists.
Several of the people and organisations named on the Syria
list claim they have no links to the regime.
For example: one entity listed is conglomerate Cham Holding,
largely controlled by Assad cousin Rami Makhlouf, who appears
alongside various family members on EU, U.S. and Arab League
sanctions lists.
Cham Holding, the list says, benefits "from supporting the
regime" while one of its subsidiaries, Cham Investment Group, is
an "economic entity financing the regime".
However Vienna-based businessman Nabil Kuzbari, who is of
Syrian descent, rejects this accusation and insisted to Reuters
it has no political affiliations.
A former non-executive chairman of Cham Holding, Kuzbari
told Reuters: "It is a purely 100 percent private company
without any political activities."
Campaigners and investigators believe the sanctions lists do
not take into the account the sophistication of regimes'
financial networks -- which carefully obscure links to their
beneficiaries.
"The people we are talking about are very well resourced
whether they be heads of state of regimes that are corrupt or
whether they are major drug traffickers or other types of
criminal," the FATF source said.
"They have got the money, they have got access to
professional advice. They have the capacity to go and try and
hide their wealth."