BUCHAREST, June 21 Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica, which exited insolvency on Tuesday, plans to sell a minority stake in an initial public offering due in November, its manager told Reuters.

"We've said it and we respect what we've been saying ...the IPO is to happen in November this year as planned," Remus Borza told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Jason Neely)