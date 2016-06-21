Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
BUCHAREST, June 21 Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica, which exited insolvency on Tuesday, plans to sell a minority stake in an initial public offering due in November, its manager told Reuters.
"We've said it and we respect what we've been saying ...the IPO is to happen in November this year as planned," Remus Borza told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Jason Neely)
* Kinsale Capital - underwriters in its previously announced secondary offering exercised in full their option to purchase additional 594,492 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: