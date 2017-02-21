(Adds details)
BUCHAREST Feb 21 Romanian state-owned
hydropower producer Hidroelectrica needs to deal with 2 billion
euros ($2.1 billion) of unprofitable investments before it can
launch an initial public offering (IPO) this year, its manager
said on Tuesday.
Romania's largest and cheapest power producer came out of
insolvency in 2016 after years of restructuring and reforms,
which included cancelling bilateral contracts under which it
sold the bulk of its output below market prices.
"A listing this year is feasible but only if the problem of
unprofitable non-core investments is solved," Hidroelectrica
management board president Ovidiu Agliceru told reporters.
He said unprofitable investments totalling 2 billion euros
needed to be either kept, scrapped or transferred.
Besides its hydropower plants, Hidroelectrica also has
assets such as irrigation lines that help the agricultural
sector and with water management but generate little
electricity.
Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, which is
managed by Franklin Templeton Investment and is Hidroelectrica's
sole minority shareholder, values its 20 percent stake at about
$700 million, implying a company value of $3.5 billion.
Oana Truta, vice president at Franklin Templeton, said the
company would be worth more if it resolved its non-core asset
problems and finalised professional board appointments.
Fondul has said it would like to sell part of its stake in
the IPO, which would be the first public offering by a
state-owned firm in Romania since 2014.
Agliceru said preliminary data showed Hidroelectrica had a
net profit of 1.27 billion lei ($297 million) in 2016 and
produced 17.4 terawatt hours (TWh) of power. The company plans
to invest roughly 1 billion euros over five years.
The firm accounts for a little over 40 percent of the
European Union state's domestic power consumption.
($1 = 4.2832 lei)
($1 = 0.9490 euros)
