* HIG in exclusive talks to buy three French alumina plants
* Sale is part of $8 bln aluminium disposals planned by Rio
* No financial details given
PARIS/LONDON, March 28 Rio Tinto has
received a binding offer from private equity group HIG for three
French alumina plants that are part of an estimated $8 billion
of aluminium assets put up for sale last year by the global
miner to try to boost margins.
Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it had agreed a period
of exclusivity with HIG and would respond to the offer after
consulting unions.
Both Rio Tinto and Olivier Boyadjian, managing director of
the private equity firm's French unit, declined to provide
financial details.
Rio Tinto is selling the three plants - located in Gardanne,
La Bathie and Beyrede in southern France - as part of a
worldwide plan to scale back its activities in aluminium.
Rio Tinto, the world's third-largest diversified miner,
signalled the retreat last October when it unveiled plans to
sell 13 assets, only four years after buying aluminium giant
Alcan in one of the sector's biggest ever deals.
Rio Tinto had told Reuters on Tuesday that it had seen
"quite a lot" of trade and private equity interest in the
aluminium assets. This marks a shift for the private equity
industry, which has typically shied away from the capital
intensive, long-dated mining sector.
Rio Tinto's speciality alumina business is the largest
integrated supplier of non-metallurgical grade alumina, with the
three plants in France and one at Teutschenthal in Germany. It
employs 730 people.
Alumina, extracted from bauxite ore, is an ingredient in
making aluminium but can also be used separately as an abrasive,
due to its hardness.
Rio Tinto also operates two aluminium production plants in
France, one in Dunkirk on the north coast and one at St Jean de
Maurienne in the Alps, the historic heartland of the French
aluminium industry.
Rio Tinto's aluminium business, Rio Tinto Alcan, told unions
this month it was considering a sale of the St Jean de Maurienne
plant as it faces a rise in energy costs when a 30-year-old
electricity supply agreement with EDF expires in 2014.
The aluminium producer said it was continuing negotiations
with EDF over a new contract.
Like the steel sector, aluminium production in Europe has
come under threat from cheaper output elsewhere, notably in
China, as well as its relatively small margins compared with
other commodities like iron ore.