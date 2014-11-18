BRIEF-Flexsteel Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Flexsteel Industries Inc says net sales for fourth fiscal quarter are expected to remain steady with current quarter
Nov 18 Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital appointed Gabriele Magotti director in the company's Milan office.
Magotti joins H.I.G. Capital from Deutsche Bank AG , where he was head of southern Europe for the alternative and real assets team. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* Flexsteel Industries Inc says net sales for fourth fiscal quarter are expected to remain steady with current quarter
NEW YORK, April 20 Stocks on major markets rose along with the euro on Thursday as a market-friendly presidential candidate led in opinion polls ahead of elections in France on Sunday.