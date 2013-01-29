FRANKFURT Jan 29 H.I.G. Capital has sold car
parts maker Anvis to Japan-based Tokai Rubber for 132
million euros ($177.91 million), a source said, in a sign that
Asian interest in German technology remains high.
The companies confirmed the deal in a joint statement on
Tuesday without disclosing the price.
In late 2012, a Chinese group approached private equity
group H.I.G. and the group started a sales process in which
Tokai Rubber - Anvis' joint venture partner in Mexico - quickly
emerged as the favoured bidder.
Anvis, which makes anti-vibration products for customers
such as Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW
and PSA, has annual sales of roughly 300
million euros and an EBITDA margin of 6-8 percent.
Lazard organised the sale for H.I.G., while BNP
Paribas advised Tokai Rubber. The source familiar with
the deal said H.I.G. had made a substantial profit on the sale
after buying Anvis in 2010.
Japanese and Chinese firms were active buyers in Germany
last year, keen to gain access to the technology, brands and
worldwide distribution networks of German companies.
Among the deals struck in 2012 were Sany's acquisition of
machinery group Putzmeister and Shandong Heavy's investment in
fork lift truck maker Kion Group.
($1 = 0.7420 euros)
