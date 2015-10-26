Oct 26 Florida-based private equity investment firm HIG Capital LLC said it named David Hunter senior adviser for European real estate.

Hunter, who has 40 years of experience in the industry, set up his own real estate advisory firm in 2005.

Prior to that, he worked as managing director of Aberdeen Asset Management's property fund business and was president of British Property Federation in 2004. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)