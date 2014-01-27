BRIEF-Court stops Fortuna EGM from voting on proposed Romanian acquisitions
* says court prohibited Wednesday's EGM from voting on proposed acquisition of Romanian companies
Jan 27 Jiangsu High Hope Corp
* Says unit wins land auction in Zhenjiang city for 271 million yuan ($44.8 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ryb46v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* says court prohibited Wednesday's EGM from voting on proposed acquisition of Romanian companies
* Costa opened 255 net new stores worldwide and we continue to roll out our successful and fast growing costa travel formats.