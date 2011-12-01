LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - New guidelines set by the
Association for Financial Markets in Europe aimed at improving
financial disclosure from high-yield issuers are a big step
forward in improving transparency but fall short of improving
bondholders' enforcement rights, according to investors.
Still, they welcomed the proposals published by AFME on
Thursday, which respond to a letter sent by more than 30 of the
industry's most influential members of the buy-side in
May.
Investors have been asking for fairer terms on senior
secured bonds, which in theory rank pari passu with senior
lenders, but in reality do not give bondholders the same level
of access as lenders to financial covenants.
The four new best practice guidelines recommended by AFME
include that issuers now "make publicly available the key
documentation for its material debt facilities and intercreditor
arrangements including agreed amendments and waivers."
The documentation, it said, should be available either on
the issuer's public website, public news services and/or the
exchange where the security is listed, if relevant.
"This is a great first step," said Andrew Lake, head of
high-yield portfolio management at Aviva Investors.
"If you don't have all the financial information about a
company, it's very hard to make an assessment on the risk you
are taking. So having access to the senior facility agreement
(SFA) and intercreditor agreement goes some way to address
that."
Gary Simmons, director of the leveraged finance division at
AFME, said the guidelines were "part and parcel" of its role to
help maintain effective and efficient markets. The body is
committed to maintaining dialogue between the buy-side and
banks' high-yield loan and syndicate teams to debate key
industry issues, he added.
Another recommendation presented by AFME is the inclusion of
the issuer's corporate legal structure in the offering
memorandum, including where each material piece of debt fits
within that. The body also recommends continuous disclosure,
including any significant changes, or waivers, of an issuer's
material debt facilities, or covenant or payment defaults on its
bank debt.
SMALL STEPS
Another high-yield investor said the spirit of discussions
over the past few months was very positive, but stressed that
the next stage is to improve the enforcement rights of
bondholders.
"Traditionally bondholders have fared less well than bank
lenders in recovery situations. And that means pensioners lose
out," the investor said.
Simmons said issues like pari passu structures or
enforcement in default situations are more likely to be
negotiated on a deal by deal basis, and that adequate
disclosure, concerning the information that bondholders should
get, was good for the overall market.
"By addressing disclosure, it may make it easier to
facilitate some of those commercial issues," he said.
Aviva's Lake agreed that enforcement rights are also a much
more sensitive area. "When you're talking about enforcement,
you're talking about bank lenders giving up certain rights. But
with this trend of bank to bond funding set to continue, this
will become more of an issue for bondholders going forward,"
said Lake.
Senior secured bonds are relatively new in the European
high-yield bond market and have steadily risen in prominence. In
2009, senior secured bonds accounted for about 20 percent of new
issuance, rising to 38 percent in 2010 and just over 40 percent
in 2011, according to JP Morgan data.
In most recent new bond issues over the last six months,
when markets have been more difficult, investors have been able
to get copies of both senior facility agreements (SFA) and
intercredit agreements, but usually only after individual
requests.
The new disclosure guidelines mean issuers are now being
asked to volunteer that information. But whether issuers will
adhere to the recommendations, which have no legal binding, or
come kicking and screaming is another matter.
Some private-equity issuers, especially more influential
firms like KKR and Blackstone who have more bargaining strength,
may be reluctant to disclose SFA details because they
traditionally get better terms from lenders than some of the
smaller financial sponsor rivals.
A lot may depend on market conditions. When the market is
buoyant, investors have less say.
But with around EUR325bn of European leveraged corporate
debt maturing over the next four years, according to Moody's,
and the high-yield bond market expected to refinance the bulk of
that, issuers need to prick up their ears.
"We can't force anyone to use the guidelines, but the banks
who are advising issuers will be using them as a baseline, said
Simmons.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)