* Standards continue to slip in European high-yield
* Portability clauses loosen further
* Buyers strike unlikely in hot market
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - The clamour for European high-yield
paper is once again undermining standards and safeguards, which
market participants warn has eroded bondholders' protection more
than ever before.
Single B rated companies raised over 3.2bn-equivalent in
July, capitalising on junk debt's recovery after an initial
sell-off in the wake of the UK's Brexit vote.
Most of these deals priced at tighter yields than many
predicted while also driving hard on covenants and terms with
little investor pushback, chipping away at the checks and
balances traditionally required to raise junk-rated debt.
"It's just a shame the 'big guys' in Europe can't find a way
to grow a pair and stand up to this," said one high-yield fund
manager.
"If no one has any backbone because they are scared they
aren't going to get an allocation, then stuff like this is going
to keep happening."
Italy's Gamenet and the UK's Mydentist both slashed
bondholders' call protection on their deals, limiting the
potential upside for investors in the process. The former is
only the second company this year to sell a five-year fixed-rate
bond with just a 1.5-year non-call period.
Six deals sold in July also included portability language, a
controversial feature allowing companies to waive
change-of-control clauses if a leverage test is met. This
overrides high-yield investors' traditional right to sell bonds
back to a company at a 101 cash price if the business changes
hands.
Mydentist pushed the feature even further, however, becoming
the first issuer to include a portability test determined on the
date of an acquisition agreement, not the date the company
actually changes control.
NO PROGRESS
But even when investors do push back against aggressive
terms, the balance of power is still weighted heavily in the
issuers' favour.
Mydentist and Italy's Sisal issued bonds in July with net
debt-based portability clauses, which is problematic, as a buyer
could inject cash into a business to meet the test but then take
this money out using a dividend shortly afterwards.
Credit research firm Covenant Review noted that leads added
new provisions to Sisal's portability clause during marketing to
assuage investors' concerns around this. But the tweak to the
bond's restricted payments basket concerned cash contributions
used "to repay indebtedness", even though an acquirer would not
actually have to pay down debt to satisfy the net leverage test.
"This may be one of the ways banks try to make investors
feel comfortable with a net debt test for portability, even
though it doesn't address any of the concerns behind it,"
Sabrina Fox, co-head of European research at Covenant Review,
told IFR.
"We do not call this progress at all."
One high-yield syndicate banker agreed that many portability
clauses had become complex and prone to abuse.
"When they say 'it's subject to this leverage but not
including these baskets', it's like the health warning at the
end of an advert for prescription drugs in the US," he said.
Peter Aspbury, a portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset
Management, said the terms on many recent deals raised the
question of who really represents the investor.
"The underwriters' counsel is supposed to do that job, but
the terms that we see suggest the role has become a mere
formality," he said.
"Of course, it's a complete impracticality to have a diverse
multitude of potential investors agree terms with the issuer
beforehand, but that impracticality is precisely why the
underwriters and their counsel should do more to ensure that
investors' interests are better served."
BUYERS STRIKE
Scott Josefsberg, an analyst at Covenant Review, said that
even when covenants are irrational, if they are accepted once,
they take a foothold in the market.
"This data-driven, precedent-based approach is much more
prevalent in Europe than the US," he said.
The US high-yield market has more forcefully resisted
aggressive deviations, with very few issuers cutting back
non-call periods, and portability remaining taboo.
The banker said there were structural reasons why there was
"a lot more discipline" in the US.
"Part of it is because the US market is really driven by
less than 10 very big accounts, whereas Europe has a much more
active middle tier that can take stuff down without the big
guys," he said.
The last time the European high-yield market saw a
significant "buyers strike" was in 2002-2003. High-yield bonds
were at the time issued at structurally subordinated holding
companies, but investors successfully pushed for change after
this resulted in low recoveries during the telecoms bust.
"In a low-default environment, people don't lose much sleep
about the implications of accepting these terms, but if you've
lived through a severe default cycle, then you appreciate how
loose terms can hurt recoveries," said Aspbury.
"Unfortunately, it may very well take a repeat of 2000 and
2001 for investors to realise what they've been signing away."
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand and Philip
Wright)